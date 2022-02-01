MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Breaks Down New 'COVID Is Over' Poll

Play video content TMZ.com

Steve Kornacki certainly knows his way around stats, but says a poll asking if we should get back to normal -- as it pertains to COVID -- isn't as clear as the numbers make it seem.

We talked to NBC's go-to data journalist at LAX about a recent Monmouth University poll which posed the question: "Time to Accept Covid and Move On?" The responses were somewhat surprising.

Monmouth poll: Opinion on following statement: “It’s time we accept that Covid is here to stay and we just need to get on with our lives”?



Overall

Agree 70%

Disagree 28%



GOP

Agree 89%

Disagree 9%



Dems

Agree 47%

Disagree 51%



Ind

Agree 71%

Disagree 26%https://t.co/auUcQXCcbB — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) January 31, 2022 @SteveKornacki

The overall consensus seems to be yes, we oughta just learn to live with COVID and start getting back to normal, but as SK points out to us here ... that means different things for different people.

While Monmouth's poll indicates a majority of Americans agree with that general sentiment about the virus, Steve notes it's a bit ill-defined as to what folks might consider "normal" these days. He even suggests a more precise poll question would net further splintered results.

Play video content HBO

As you might know, there's a growing chorus of opinions that we should do away with all 'rona-related mandates -- masks, vaccines, etc. -- and literally go back to how we lived our lives pre-2020 ... which has been echoed by the likes of Bill Maher and his guests.

Of course, there are just as many people who continue to be wary and insist we're still very much in the midst of a deadly pandemic.