University of Nebraska Changes Mascot's Hand Gesture Over Ties To White Supremacy

The University of Nebraska says mascot Herbie Husker will no longer make the "OK" hand sign ... after receiving pressure from anti-hate groups who believe the gesture has ties to white supremacy.

“The concern about the hand gesture was brought to our attention by our apparel provider and others, and we decided to move forward with a revised Herbie Husker logo,” Nebraska Athletics told the AP.

“The process of changing the logo began in 2020, and we updated our brand guidelines in July of 2021. The revised logo is now the only Herbie Husker mark available to licensees.”

The "OK" symbol -- which had become a staple of Nebraska's mascot -- was first used in the '70s ... but has become associated with racist groups over the last few years.

Now, Herbie's hands will make the "number one" gesture with his index finger, instead of his index finger and thumb forming a closed circle.

FYI, the Anti-Defamation League lists the "OK" hand gesture in its Hate Symbols Database, but the website urges people to be careful when evaluating a person's intent when using the hand symbol.