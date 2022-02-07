Nick Maximov Calls Out Khamzat Chimaev, 'Fight Me Next!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

"Khamzat is fighting all these little ass guys, but I'd like to fight him next."

That's rising star Nick Maximov talking to TMZ Sports at Planet Hollywood in Vegas hours after his UFC Fight Night win, calling out one of the most feared guys in the UFC ... undefeated 27-year-old, Chechen-born fighter Khamzat Chimaev.

But, it's not just Borz who's never lost ... 'cause Maximov, a Nate Diaz protégé, is a perfect 8-0, and has fought some super tough prospects -- something Nick says Chimaev has NOT done.

"Why are people scared? He hasn't shown anything to be scared about, cause he hasn't fought any wrestlers. He's a wrestler that hasn't fought any wrestlers. So, I'm like, 'what the f**k, fight me then!'"

Speaking of tough fights ... Nick was the co-main event on Saturday, and defeated Puna Soriano by split decision.

"It's my second UFC fight, I'm the co-main event. Second UFC fight, I'm fighting all these top prospects with either zero losses or 1 loss. I'm like, 'why am I fighting all these hard-ass guys?' No one else is doing that. Not Paddy Pimblett. Not Sean O'Malley."

But, Maximov continues to win ... and believes he will be champion inside a year.

We asked ... can you beat Adesanya?

"Easily. I think I can take anyone in the top 5," Maximov says.

