Kendall Jenner Stops Illegally Parking in Handicap Spot at Pilates

Kendall Jenner is no longer parking her luxury SUV in a handicap spot during her pilates class, but she's still stirring chaos in the parking lot.

We got Kendall Thursday at the Hot Pilates studio in Sunset Plaza, and noticed a new parking routine. This time she simply pulled up next to a red no-stopping curb. Sooo ... slight improvement?

As you can see, Kendall parked her Mercedes Benz there and headed into class, then her security moved it to a regular parking spot just a few feet away. Brilliant!

But, just as it seemed all was kosher ... Kendall's exit pissed off at least 2 innocent drivers. The security guard pulled the SUV back to the red zone for about 10 minutes before Kendall walked out of class.

That was enough time to make it painfully difficult for someone else to pull out of a spot -- and also forced another driver to wait patiently as it all played out. Watch the video, it's no felony ... but damn, would it be annoying if you were in that parking lot

It's interesting ... during Thursday's parking dance, we noticed a car legally parked in the handicap spot Kendall and Hailey Bieber used to occupy ... before last week's backlash.

So, Kendall's change is already making a difference to interested third parties.

TMZ broke the story ... Kendall and Hailey had been taking up the parking spot reserved for the disabled outside the business plaza, but they claimed it was all about dodging the paparazzi.