Kurt Warner Guarantees Torry Holt Will Get Into Hall of Fame Despite 2022 Snub

Play video content TMZSports.com

Kurt Warner tells TMZ Sports he's 100 percent sure Torry Holt will make the Hall of Fame one day ... despite being snubbed for the honor once again on Thursday night.

"He's a lock to get in," the Rams legend said of his former teammate. "Yes. Just a matter of time."

Holt was expected to finally get the call for the 2022 class at the NFL Honors ceremony ... but when the names were announced, he was surprisingly not selected.

Holt had seemed fairly confident about it all when we spoke to him earlier Thursday morning ... and it no doubt had to be disappointing to learn he didn't get in.

Play video content TMZSports.com

But, Warner says his former favorite target shouldn't sweat ... telling us he knows Torry will get a bust in Canton eventually.

"Unfortunately, as I know well, it takes a little bit of time sometimes," said Warner, who had to wait several years before he was finally inducted into the HOF.

"We're in his corner and we do whatever we can 'cause his time is coming. I do believe that [he'll make it next year]."

Holt is in his eighth year of eligibility for the Hall. He's now been a finalist three times.

BREAKING: Eight enshrinees are headed to Canton this August as a part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022



More on the newest members ➡️ https://t.co/1VHxa5OwYG#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/FMNTPHSnZ7 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 11, 2022 @ProFootballHOF