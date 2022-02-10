Torry Holt Says Matt Stafford Is 'Heck Of A' QB, But Not Hall of Famer Yet

But He Isn't A Hall of Famer Yet

Torry Holt needs to see more from Matthew Stafford -- possibly even more than a Super Bowl win this weekend -- to say the QB is a future Hall of Famer ... telling TMZ Sports the Rams star isn't quite on that level for him yet.

Holt -- who is expected to be named to the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class later Thursday evening -- kept it real with us at LAX Thursday morning ... saying Stafford's career resume, in his opinion, isn't Hall-worthy right now.

"I'm not ready to give that up right yet," the former Rams superstar said while at the airport welcoming fans who flew American Airlines to get to the Super Bowl in L.A.

"But, he is a heck of a football player. Definitely on the trajectory of that next level."

Stafford's career numbers suggest he's a potential first-ballot kind of guy if he secures the SB win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

He's thrown for 49,995 yards and 323 TDs in 182 career games ... though he has made only one Pro Bowl in his 13-year career.

For Holt, he says it's all just too soon to talk about Stafford and the HOF for him.

"For me," Holt said, "it is."