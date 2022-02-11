Shannon Sharpe Demanding NFL Owners Change Hiring Process ... 'Don't Let It Be A Sham'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Shannon Sharpe has heard the NFL talk the talk -- but now he wants the league to actually walk the walk, and change its hiring processes so Black coaches land more vacant jobs.

Sharpe broke it all down for TMZ Sports out at Tommie Hollywood in L.A. this week ... saying he's, quite frankly, fed up with all of Roger Goodell's promises to look into the league's hiring policies.

"We've heard this before," the Hall of Famer said. "We've heard this before. 'Yeah, I'm not pleased with the diversity hiring and yada yada yada.' And it’s the same thing."

"Change behavior," Sharpe said. "Let's see some hiring."

If you missed it, after Brian Flores alleged that NFL teams are racist when it comes to hiring Black head coaches ... Goodell promised to re-evaluate the league's policies with the hopes that it can potentially lead to change.

Goodell even said he'd consider abolishing the Rooney Rule -- which requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate for vacant head coaching roles -- if he thought it would help.

Sharpe tells us he doesn't want to hear that kind of talk anymore -- saying he simply just wants to see action now.

"Guys just want a fair opportunity," Sharpe said. "Nobody wants to get hired because they're Black. But, what we know right now is that we're not getting the same opportunities other counterparts that go in there [are getting]."

The Broncos legend tells us he wants league owners to step up and ensure they're not making interviewing Black coaches "a sham."