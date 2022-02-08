Brian Flores Lost Texans Gig To Lovie Smith Due To Lawsuit, Lawyers Claim

Brian Flores would have the Texans job if it weren't for his lawsuit against the NFL ... so says the coach's lawyers, who claim his legal battle is the main reason Lovie Smith got hired.

Houston announced the 63-year-old defensive coordinator would be taking over as head coach of the Texans on Monday ... and Flores, per his team, is happy with the hire -- but feels he should have been the guy.

"Mr. Flores is happy to hear that the Texans have hired a Black head coach, Lovie Smith, as Mr. Flores' goal in bringing his case is to provide real opportunities for Black and minority candidates to be considered for coaching and executive positions within the NFL," Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis said in a statement.

"However, we would be remiss not to mention that Mr. Flores was one of three finalists for the Texans' head coach position and, after a great interview and mutual interest, it is obvious that the only reason Mr. Flores was not selected was his decision to stand up against racial inequality across the NFL."

As we previously reported, Flores is currently suing the league over its alleged racist hiring process ... in hopes of bringing change to the NFL.