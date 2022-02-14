NFL Star Calais Campbell Says Aaron Donald Should've Won Super Bowl MVP Over Kupp
NFL Star Calais Campbell Sorry, Cooper Kupp ... Aaron Donald Should've Been SB MVP!!!
2/14/2022 8:12 AM PT
Super Bowl LVI MVP voters got it wrong -- Aaron Donald should've gotten the honor, not Cooper Kupp ... so says Calais Campbell.
The NFL star was adamant about it while leaving SoFi Stadium on Sunday night ... telling TMZ Sports he truly believed Donald deserved the award more than Kupp.
"Cooper Kupp did a great job, he's worthy," Campbell said. "Aaron Donald played an amazing game. He should've been Super Bowl MVP."
Add Super Bowl MVP to the accolades.— NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022 @NFL
What a season for @CooperKupp. 🏆@RamsNFL | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/PC0lKBBKBa
Kupp did score the game-winning touchdown -- and he finished the night with 92 receiving yards on eight catches -- but Donald had two sacks and helped force an incompletion on Joe Burrow's final pass of the night.
Campbell clearly believed that was enough to overtake Kupp for the award ... telling us, "He went and earned it today."
AARON. DONALD.— ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2022 @espn
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/brcqv0hXVC
In fact, Donald had such a good game ... Campbell said the night put him "in the conversation" for best defensive player ever.
As for the possibility that Donald could retire following the game, Campbell told us he's hoping that doesn't happen ... saying he's not done seeing the Rams superstar yet.
"Play some more!" Campbell said. "Come on. Keep playing!"