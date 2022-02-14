Mojo Muhtadi Pops Question To GF Gracie, We're Engaged!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

The L.A. Rams aren't the only ones rockin' big new rings ... Mojo Muhtadi just asked his beautiful girlfriend Gracie to marry him -- and she said yes!!

Mojo, TMZ Sports co-host/professional wrestler/ex-NFL player -- wearing sleeves -- got down on one knee and popped the question in Savannah, GA on Friday night ... in what was a picture-perfect proposal.

Savannah became a special city for the couple ... and that's why Mojo picked the city in Georgia.

Gracie and Mojo met a while back at a wedding (foreshadowing) ... and moved in with each other in Florida in September 2021.

During Monday's taping of the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weeknights on FS1), Gracie joined her fiance and Babcock to talk about the amazing news -- and the couple was beaming.

As for the ring ... it's absolutely HUGE.

Coincidentally, Mojo is now looking to pick up extra work.