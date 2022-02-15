Mike Tyson Poses With Massive Amounts of Weed
Mike Tyson I Love Weeeeeeeed!!! Tours Dispensary With Fan
2/15/2022 3:57 PM PT
Mike Tyson celebrated his weed strain reaching Colorado by posing with -- and possibly smoking? -- insane amounts of ganja on Tuesday ... and the picture is iconic.
TMZ Sports is told ... Iron Mike hit up the Green Solution dispensary and did a private tour with a lucky fan to honor the launch of his "Tyson 2.0" strain launching in the Centennial State.
We're told Tyson's weed team and cannabis expert Jesse Channon were also along for the ride ... and ya gotta imagine they tested the product, right?!