Tyron Woodley to Mike Tyson, I Once Scored You Weed In Missouri!

If Mike Tyson wants weed, Mike Tyson's gonna get weed -- even if UFC star Tyron Woodley has to get it for him!!

Woodley appeared on Mike's "Hotboxin" podcast this week -- and told the boxing legend about the time he ran a marijuana errand for him .. and it's pretty funny!

Long story short ... Tyron (who's from Missouri) was told Mike was in town and needed his "medicine" -- a special weed strain called "Sour Diesel."

Woodley said he wasn't really into weed at the time and was trying to figure out how to get it -- and at one point asked himself, "Do I really have to score a nickel bag for Mike Tyson in the streets of Ferguson?"

Yes.

Don't worry, Tyron got the weed -- and Mike got high. Everyone was happy!

Of course, Woodley is currently in Vegas gearing up for his Saturday fight with Gilbert Burns.

Check out the new "Hollywood Beatdown" episode -- where Tyron explains why he feels focused, sharp and dangerous!

Also, Tyron tells us his MOM came out to Vegas for the fight -- COVID-19 pandemic be damned!!!