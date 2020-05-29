Tyron Woodley to Mike Tyson, I Once Scored You Weed In Missouri!
5/29/2020 7:42 AM PT
If Mike Tyson wants weed, Mike Tyson's gonna get weed -- even if UFC star Tyron Woodley has to get it for him!!
Woodley appeared on Mike's "Hotboxin" podcast this week -- and told the boxing legend about the time he ran a marijuana errand for him .. and it's pretty funny!
Long story short ... Tyron (who's from Missouri) was told Mike was in town and needed his "medicine" -- a special weed strain called "Sour Diesel."
Woodley said he wasn't really into weed at the time and was trying to figure out how to get it -- and at one point asked himself, "Do I really have to score a nickel bag for Mike Tyson in the streets of Ferguson?"
Yes.
Don't worry, Tyron got the weed -- and Mike got high. Everyone was happy!
Of course, Woodley is currently in Vegas gearing up for his Saturday fight with Gilbert Burns.
Also, Tyron tells us his MOM came out to Vegas for the fight -- COVID-19 pandemic be damned!!!
