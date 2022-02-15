Prince Harry Gets MVP Treatment from Rams Post-Win at Super Bowl LVI

Prince Harry got some serious MVP treatment from the L.A. Rams following the team's Super Bowl victory ... even getting to touch the sport's most coveted prize.

The official Rams account just posted these photos of the Duke of Sussex getting an up-close-and-personal look at the Lombardi Trophy after L.A. won the game. The attached caption ... “Feelin’ like royalty.”

In the pics, you see Harry in the Rams locker room, checking out the hardware alongside team owner Stan Kroenke and others, while laughing it up ... sans any face coverings.

Prince Harry’s the only guy at the entire super bowl wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/V07iNGZQ6T — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 14, 2022 @jakeshieldsajj

We should say, however, while seated in the stands with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, he was indeed wearing a mask. But it seems like when he was behind the scenes and undetected, or so he thought, he ditched the cloth as well ... like countless others were already doing.

Like we told you ... as it stands, the rule in L.A. County is that everyone is supposed to mask up indoors ... even though California at large has already lifted the mandate. Despite this, a good majority of folks at the game -- famous or not -- didn’t give a hoot ... and enjoyed themselves with their mugs set free.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022 @NFLUK