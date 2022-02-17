Sean McVay's Fiancee Says He's Not Retiring

Sean McVay isn't walking away from the NFL just yet -- the L.A. Rams coach's fiancée says he's NOT retiring after winning the Super Bowl.

The rumors have been swirling regarding the 36-year-old football genius' next move after beating the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday ... with McVay being super non-committal about returning to the sidelines for the 2022 season.

McVay -- who became the Rams' head coach in 2017 -- expressed his interest in starting a family ... and winning a Super Bowl would make it easier to hang up the headset.

But, Veronika Khomyn is here to squash all doubt about a return ... going to Instagram to let everyone know her man WILL be back to defend his title.

"Finally get my man back," Veronika said on Wednesday. "And no. He is NOT retiring!!!"

It may seem like a no-brainer -- after all, Von Miller and Aaron Donald told TMZ Sports yesterday they're ready to run it back as long as the whole squad is back together.

The Rams won't have to rebuild, so they're instantly one of the favorites to win it all.

But, a broadcasting job also sounds like a sweet gig -- a lot less work and a much bigger paycheck -- so retirement was a legit option if McVay was satisfied with his career.