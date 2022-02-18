NFL's Bud Dupree Booked On Assault Charge After Alleged Walgreens Attack
2/18/2022 9:26 AM PT
Tennesee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree spent part of his Friday morning in jail ... TMZ Sports has confirmed the football player finally turned himself in for booking after he was cited for his alleged role in a January altercation at a Walgreens.
The Metro Nashville Police Department tells us Dupree was booked on a misdemeanor assault charge in the 9 o'clock hour Friday morning. He took a mugshot and he's no longer in custody, a spokesperson told us.
According to records, Dupree also had a court hearing scheduled for Friday.
.@Bud_Dupree bounces out to warmups … and @dezfitz8 gives @Titans HC Mike Vrabel a playful shove (wait for it) … pic.twitter.com/kxsSZa3W33— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 2, 2022 @jwyattsports
As we previously reported, Dupree was cited for misdemeanor battery on Jan. 4 after cops say he attacked an employee at a Nashville Walgreens on Jan. 2, just hours after the Titans' home game against the Miami Dolphins.
In a statement, cops said Dupree grabbed the employee and then later tried to take the man's phone -- and eventually fled the scene before officers arrived.
TMZ Sports obtained video of the incident ... and in the footage, you can see Dupree did appear to grab a man and then wrestle with him for several seconds inside of the store.
Sources close to Dupree allege he was being heckled with nasty comments ... claiming the man threatened to spit on the women he was with and kick Bud in the knee.
The Titans said at the time they were "aware of the situation and are gathering additional information."