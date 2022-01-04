Titans' Bud Dupree Cited For Misdemeanor Assault ... After Alleged Attack At Walgreens

Cops have just cited Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree for misdemeanor assault ... after they say he attacked an employee at a Nashville Walgreens on Sunday night.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Dept., several shoppers at the drug store got into an argument with a 20-year-old store employee and then left ... only to return a short time later with Dupree.

Cops say the 6-foot-4, 269-pound pass rusher then attacked the employee -- grabbing the man and his phone.

According to the police, a physical altercation then ensued ... before 28-year-old Dupree left the scene.

In a statement to TMZ Sports, cops say they issued the football player a citation for assault. They added he's due for booking on the citation in three weeks.

As we reported, the incident all went down just hours after Dupree had helped the Titans beat the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee.

Dupree -- who just signed an $82.5 million contract with the team -- logged one tackle in the game and played 60 percent of Tennessee's defensive snaps.