Benny the Butcher Named Suspect in Grand Theft Case Over Missing Earrings

Benny The Butcher is a suspect in a grand theft case, after the alleged victim claims he made off with some of her super-expensive jewelry ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources confirm to TMZ ... a few weeks ago, the rapper was sharing a room with a lady at the SLS Hotel in Bev Hills. When the woman woke up, Benny and her earrings were gone ... earrings she says are valued around $10k.

We're told Benny and the woman were the only ones in the room. When she called him, she says he admitted to taking the earrings ... and promised he would return them.

Well, a few weeks went by and the woman was still earring-less ... in fact, she says he changed his story, claiming the earrings were lost.

The woman has now filed a police report, naming Benny as the thief.