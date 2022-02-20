Dalvin Cook Guarantees He And Justin Jefferson Will Win Vikings A Super Bowl

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dalvin Cook did his best Nostradamus impression earlier this month ... guaranteeing to TMZ Sports that he will win the Vikings a Super Bowl.

The Minnesota star running back promised to bring home the ring when we spoke with him at a Super Bowl party last weekend ... saying he and Justin Jefferson will get the job done.

"We gon' win us one," he said. "We gon' win us one. Yeah."

As for when ... Cook couldn't pinpoint an exact date -- but reiterated, "We gon' win us one. We working, though!"

It's a bold prediction ... considering the Vikings have only won two playoff games since 2017 and just fired their head coach this offseason. But, watch the clip, Dalvin seems as confident as ever.

If the team does win next season, Cook will be sporting a different number for the celebration -- he tells us he's officially switching digits to #4 in 2022 because it's the number his late father would've wanted him to wear.

As for the #33 chain Dalvin customarily rocks ... he told us that's not going anywhere -- but he will be adding another pendant to it next season.