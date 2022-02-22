Paul George Enjoys NBA All-Star Break Shirtless In St. Barts With Fiancée

No All-Star Game selection (and no healthy elbow) for Paul George, clearly no problem ...

The Clippers forward was spotted living it up in St. Barts instead of healthily playing in the NBA's showcase this weekend ... being seen shirtless in the sun with his fiancee, Daniela Rajic.

George looked to have no issue whatsoever with being away from the trainer's room and the hardwood for a few days ... and Rajic, sporting a colorful one-piece, didn't seem to have too much issue with it either.

The couple has a few more days to burn in the Caribbean Sea too ... as George's Clippers don't return to action until Friday when they take on the Lakers.

George's teammates, meanwhile, are certainly hoping the vacay heals their star ... the guy started the season on fire but has been out the past few weeks with a serious elbow injury.