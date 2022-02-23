Marlins Star Sandy Alcantara Buys Pudge Rodgriguez's FL Mansion For $3.25 Mil

Seems pitchers and catchers stick together even in the real estate world ... 'cause MLB legend Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez just sold his Florida mansion to Marlins star right-hander Sandy Alcantara for $3.25 million!!

The Miami pitcher got hooked up in the deal -- which was brokered by The Keyes Company's Ramona Bautista -- because the Weston, FL place is insane.

The pad is on a lakefront lot and features 6 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms and a media room. It also has a four-car garage, a huge pool and a jacuzzi.

Bautista says Pudge was super cool about selling the crib to the Marlins' All-Star ... saying the transaction was "amazing and smooth."

"'Pudge and his beautiful wife Patricia were so welcoming and supportive of Sandy's family," Bautista said, "and the energy felt at the closing was a blessing."

Pudge and Sandy got along so well during the selling process ... the two actually posed for a fun baseball-themed photo inside of the place's living room.