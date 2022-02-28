Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Shower On IG Live, 670,000 People Tune In

Play video content

Cristiano Ronaldo put his body on full display on his Instagram page Monday -- showering with nothing more than his underwear on -- and nearly 1 MILLION people tuned in to watch it!

The soccer superstar shared it all on IG Live ... running water over his ripped body for several seconds before signing off with a salute and a kiss to the camera.

The stream was a quick one, but it was popular nonetheless ... as at one point during the broadcast, 670,000 people had eyes on him!!

As for why, well, just check out the vid ... there's not an ounce of fat on the 37-year-old's body, and it's clear as day he knows it.

It's a needed fun moment for Ronaldo, because the Manchester United striker has struggled in recent weeks.

Cristiano Ronaldo goal vs brighton | Manchester United Vs Brighton 1-0 pic.twitter.com/TMUnEDvF9f — 𝗝𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗮 (@jorgenegretemo) February 15, 2022 @jorgenegretemo

He's only scored one time since the calendar turned to 2022 ... and soccer aficionados are beginning to worry the legend is beginning to decline for the first time in his career.