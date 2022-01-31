Cristiano Ronaldo's GF Georgina Rodriguez Shows Off Baby Bump In Bikini

Cristiano Ronaldo's GF Georgina Shows Off Baby Bump ... In Bikini

1/31/2022 10:09 AM PT
Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is having some fun in the sun before welcoming twins ... showing off her growing baby bump during a beach vacation in Dubai!!

CR7 and his longtime partner revealed back in October they were expecting 2 new additions to the family ... and as they await the new arrivals, the lovely couple decided to take a trip to paradise.

Georgina posted pics from the beach on Monday ... showing off her belly in a number of steamy snaps while rocking a 2-piece bikini.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we previously reported, Ronaldo is preparing for babies #5 and #6 ... which is one short of his goal of 7 baby Ronaldos.

This will be Cristiano and Georgina's second and third child together ... as Ronaldo's 3 other children came via surrogate mother.

Georgina Rodriguez Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Georgina Rodriguez Hot Shots Launch Gallery

There's a lot to celebrate recently -- Georgina just had her 28th birthday on the 27th ... and Ronaldo had a few days off before taking the pitch for Manchester United.

The babies are due later this year ... and we're sure the announcement will be nothing short of epic.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later