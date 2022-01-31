Cristiano Ronaldo's GF Georgina Rodriguez Shows Off Baby Bump In Bikini
Cristiano Ronaldo's GF Georgina Shows Off Baby Bump ... In Bikini
1/31/2022 10:09 AM PT
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is having some fun in the sun before welcoming twins ... showing off her growing baby bump during a beach vacation in Dubai!!
CR7 and his longtime partner revealed back in October they were expecting 2 new additions to the family ... and as they await the new arrivals, the lovely couple decided to take a trip to paradise.
Georgina posted pics from the beach on Monday ... showing off her belly in a number of steamy snaps while rocking a 2-piece bikini.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
As we previously reported, Ronaldo is preparing for babies #5 and #6 ... which is one short of his goal of 7 baby Ronaldos.
This will be Cristiano and Georgina's second and third child together ... as Ronaldo's 3 other children came via surrogate mother.
There's a lot to celebrate recently -- Georgina just had her 28th birthday on the 27th ... and Ronaldo had a few days off before taking the pitch for Manchester United.
The babies are due later this year ... and we're sure the announcement will be nothing short of epic.