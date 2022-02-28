Derek Jeter Quits Marlins CEO Gig Over Differences In 'Vision For The Future'

Derek Jeter's run as Miami Marlins CEO is over ... the MLB legend just announced he's quitting the gig over differences in "the vision for the future of the franchise."

Jeter and the team made the surprising announcement Monday morning ... with the ex-Yankees captain making it clear in a statement that he wanted out.

"Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success," said Jeter, who took over the CEO role back in 2017.

"That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins."

No word yet on who will replace Jeter or where he'll go next ... but the 44-year-old did say he would be giving up his four percent stake in the team.

The Marlins only made the playoffs once during Jeter's tenure as CEO ... losing in the NLDS to the Atlanta Braves in 2020. The team, though, does now have a promising young lineup and pitching rotation.