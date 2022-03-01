NFL's Nick Chubb Squats 500 Pounds Five Times With Ease

Play video content @nchubb27 / Instagram

Step aside, James Harrison ... Nick Chubb has just made his case for biggest beast in an NFL weight room -- squatting 500 pounds for reps with ease!!

Chubb threw up the footage of the insane feat on his social media page Monday -- proving he is still crazy strong.

In the clip, you can see Chubb -- with 495 pounds (plus the two clips!) on his back -- going up and down five times easily.

The weight was so heavy, the barbell actually bent while he was performing the lift -- but Chubb still took it ass-to-grass and back up with no problem whatsoever.

Of course, for as wild as the feat is ... we should be used to it by now, given what Nick's already proven in the gym.



You'll recall, back in 2019, he cleaned 410 pounds without issue -- and has been seen from time to time doing similar lifts since.