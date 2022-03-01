Odell Beckham Jr. Shaves Off Purple Mohawk After Super Bowl Win

Play video content @obl / Instagram

New championship bling, new baby, new knee ligament ... and now, new hair?!?!

Odell Beckham Jr. just underwent yet another huge change in his life ... shaving off his famous mohawk on Tuesday.

The L.A. Rams star put his fresh 'do on display in a video on his Instagram ... revealing his purple curls are no more.

"New toppp," OBJ said in a caption on the clip.

The new look comes just over two weeks after he won the Super Bowl, just over one week after his model girlfriend, Lauren Wood, gave birth to their baby, and just days after he had surgery to repair the ligament he tore during February's Big Game.

Beckham said on IG after all the changes and before the haircut that he was excited for all the new chapters in his life.