Kanye's Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim K

Kanye West's girlfriend, Chaney Jones, has been getting compared to Kim Kardashian -- and for good reason -- but it seems she wants the world to know ... she's her own woman.

Obviously, that goes without saying ... but it seems CJ wanted to hit the point home this weekend with an "about me" section that probably helps people out ... because, frankly, before this -- nobody knew much about her at all. She just sorta splashed onto the scene.

In since-deleted IG posts -- which were captured and shared before she got rid of them -- Chaney threw up 5 facts that described her ... and depending on how you read this, some of these points may or may not be shade at Kim. You decide for yourself, folks.

First she posted a photo of herself from behind that she says was from when she was just 20 years old, before her Brazilian butt-lift procedure. As you can see ... she notes that she's always been a bit thick in the booty area, and was never in "denial" about it when asked.

Hmmm ... OK, go on.

After that, Chaney appears to have thrown up more self-factoids in a list format ... and there, too, one could interpret a little saltiness perhaps being tossed in Kim's direction.

For example ... Chaney says her ethnic background includes mixes of both European and African blood -- explaining she's got roots in West Africa, Nigeria and Ghana. The reason that *could* be significant ... Kim has often been accused of appropriating Black culture, so maybe this is something or maybe not ... could be a totally innocent statement of fact.

There's more ... Chaney goes on to say she's getting her Master's degree and maintaining a 4.0 GPA -- adding she's the COO of a behavioral health org. She also touches on surgery again ... saying she's never had it done on her face, and that she was "born like this." 🤔

It also sounds like Chaney is quite young ... just 24. So yes, both Kim and Kanye are dating hot 20-somethings. The difference -- Pete's not being compared to Ye, but Chaney is absolutely being compared to Kim, as both women do look similar, especially in their bods.