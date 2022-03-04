Kanye West Writes 'Divorce' Poem

It's no secret Kanye West is down in the dumps about the end of his marriage to Kim Kardashian, but now he's put his pain into words ... and without lashing out at Pete Davidson.

Ye penned and posted "Divorce" ... a poem comparing the legal process to just about every bad experience you can imagine.

Just a sample: "Divorce feels like full blown Covid ... like your doctor don't know s**t ... like your walking on glass ... like you're running through a glass wall ... like you're being bullied in a class hall."

He pours out his heart even more, and seems to reference recent experiences with lines like, "Divorce feels like the first play of the Super Bowl and your ankle rolls ... feels like your kids were snatched from your control."

Not that Ye's kids have actually been taken from him, but we know he's complained about not getting the address for Chi's 4th birthday and about North being on TikTok.

Play video content @kanyewest / INSTAGRAM

The poem's definitely a healthier, and certainly less ominous, expression of his emotions than the music video for "Eazy" ... where claymation Ye buries claymation Pete in the ground and grows flowers from his skull.

His closing lines of "Divorce" prose are pretty puzzling, though: "Michael Jackson said it best, You're a vegetable, You're a vegetable, You're the real Cosby, Not a Huxtable."