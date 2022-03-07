Rams' Terrell Burgess Surprises Mom With New SUV, Emotional Moment on Video

Play video content

L.A. Rams safety Terrell Burgess brought his mom to tears after surprising her with a brand new SUV -- and the emotional moment was all caught on video!

The 23-year-old pulled up on his mother, Ingrid, over the weekend with the new whip ... capturing the big surprise.

His mom was in complete shock -- saying, "Is this why you're so late today?!" when she noticed the new silver Chevy SUV parked in the street.

That's when the tears started rollin' ... with Burgess' mom asking, "Are you serious?! Oh my goodness!"

"It had 19 miles on it," the former Utah Utes star says, "but we drove all the way over here so kinda bumped up a little bit."

"That's yours. Appreciate you, thank you, love you! That's yours!"

It's unclear exactly how much the SUV cost, but Burgess joked the gift covers future holidays for the next couple of years.

"Happy Birthday! Merry Christmas! Happy Mothers Day for the next 8 years!"

Burgess -- a third-round pick in the 2020 draft -- logged in 18 tackles and 1 pass deflection before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 7 of the 2021 season.