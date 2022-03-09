Jim Boeheim Defends Son After Syracuse Star Appears To Punch Opponent In Game

Buddy Boeheim appeared to sucker punch an opponent in the gut during Syracuse's ACC Tournament game on Wednesday ... but his father, Orange head coach Jim Boeheim, says he believes the act was "inadvertent."

The play happened in the middle of the first half of 'Cuse's blowout win over the Seminoles ... when after a Syracuse basket, Buddy appeared to turn and throw a fist into Wyatt Wilkes' body.

Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim appears to take a dirty shot at #FSU's Wyatt Wilkes, who left the game in pain. Nothing called and no review. pic.twitter.com/UBxBsT7Mbd — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) March 9, 2022 @CarterKarels

Video replays showed Buddy made strong contact with the FSU hooper's stomach -- and the force was so great, Wilkes actually had to leave the game for a few minutes to recover.

Many on social media panned the play as dirty -- but no foul was called, and Syracuse went on to win the contest, 96-57.

Better angle of the punch that Buddy Boeheim of Syracuse threw in today’s ACC tourney game against FSU. #ACCMBB pic.twitter.com/8ulUr2g01y — Christopher Boan (@cgboan) March 9, 2022 @cgboan

After the game, Jim commented on the play ... and said he didn't think his son delivered a cheap shot at all.

"The kid pushed [Buddy] twice," Jim told reporters. "And he swung around and hit him. I think it was inadvertent, but that's OK."

Jim Boeheim first comments on Buddy Boeheim “punching” a Florida State player in the first half: pic.twitter.com/gu8mYFzbSK — David Cunningham (@therealdcunna) March 9, 2022 @therealdcunna

Buddy and Wyatt appeared to have no bad blood following the game ... the two were seen chatting on the court following the tilt.

As for FSU's head coach Leonard Hamilton, he praised Buddy when asked about the incident.

"I don't want anything to take away from how well they played and what type of fine young man he is," Hamilton said. "The game is physical. You expect guys to go out and bang and be aggressive. And if something inadvertently happens, sometimes we want to categorize it one way or another."

No word yet on if the ACC will reprimand Buddy for the play. Syracuse is set to play next against Duke on Thursday.