Randy Orton Plans To Wrestle Until He's 50, 'I Got Another Decade In Me'

'Got Another Decade In Me'

Future WWE Hall of Famer Randy Orton closed the door on any retirement talk ... saying he's got a lot left in the tank, and plans to wrestle for another decade -- which would make him 50+ years old when he walks away.

Adam Glyn spoke with 41-year-old Randy in NYC this week, and asked the WWE legend about everything from his favorite place to perform, who he wants to induct him into to the Hall of Fame (one day), and how much longer he plans to wrestle.

"I just turned 40 a year ago," Orton said, "I got another decade in me."

"We'll see. We'll see."

It wouldn't be unfamiliar territory if Orton -- aka "The Viper" -- wrestled until he was 50 years old. After all, he watched mentors and contemporaries like Triple H, Ric Flair, and The Undertaker have tremendous longevity in their careers.

And, wrestling runs in the Orton family. Both Randy's grandfather, Bob Orton Sr., and his father, Bob Orton Jr., were professional wrestlers.

As for his favorite place to wrestle ... Orton says it's Madison Square Garden in NYC.

"The history of the arena itself, I think, makes it just cool," Randy said.

MSG also happens to be the first location of the first WrestleMania where Orton wrestled.

Speaking of the Hall of Fame, Randy also dished on some possible names of people he would want to induct him when the times comes.

"[Triple H] came up. Cena came up. Flair came up. But, you know I don't know if I can get Cena to come in from Hollywood to do it," Orton joked. "Maybe he could do it virtually."