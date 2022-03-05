UFC Star Kamaru Usman Says Colby Covington Has The 'Edge' In Fight With Jorge Masvidal

Play video content TMZSports.com

In case you were wondering who's going to win the highly anticipated bout between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, look no further ... 'cause fellow UFC star Kamaru Usman tells TMZ Sports Covington is going to walk away with the W.

We spoke with 34-year-old Usman, and he tells us the fight on Saturday at UFC 272 is a close call, but the difference in skillset will be the reason Colby emerges victorious.

"Man, I think it's an incredible fight," Usman said. "I think both guys are skilled and both guys know each other. I just think Colby has a little bit more tools to be able to win."

Kamaru went on to say Masvidal does have an advantage in the speed department, but preceded that comment by saying Colby has the edge in wrestling, cardio, and striking.

Usman fought both Covington and Masvidal two times each on separate occasions -- scoring victories over both men -- so he knows what each guy brings to the table.

The feud between Colby and Jorge -- who used to be best friends at one point -- is well documented, with Covington going as far to call it a "blood feud."

