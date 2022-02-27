Colby Covington Talks 'Blood Feud' W/ Jorge Masvidal, 'I'm Gonna Make Him Suffer!'
2/27/2022 12:40 AM PT
There's beef, and then there's Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal ... who absolutely HATE each other!!
TMZ Sports talked to 34-year-old Covington, the #1 ranked welterweight fighter, ahead of his "blood feud" with 37-year-old Masvidal, the #6 ranked WW, at UFC 272 on March 4.
"This is a blood feud. This goes back to a brotherhood. We were eight years together every single day, side by side, couldn't leave each other -- best friends," Chaos told us.
"Now, we're the biggest bitter enemies. He's the one person on Earth that I don't give a s***. Anytime I see him, I want to send that guy straight to hell and luckily I get to do it in the UFC Octagon next Saturday night on Pay-Per-View and it's gonna be bad, man. I'm gonna make him pay. I'm gonna make him suffer for backstabbing me."
See ... this goes beyond the routine pre-fight trash talk.
Colby and Jorge were friends ... best friends. Unfortunately, the relationship fell apart (long story) ... and now the men are about to be locked in a steel cage together.
One of the things both guys have in common is a friendship with Donald Trump.
So, who's the former Commander-In-Chief rooting for?! We asked Colby.
"Mr. President, #45, is not torn. He knows where his loyalty stands. He knows the person that put his whole platform for him, that was sacrificing, doing everything, really showing that I'm a true supporter. George is a fake supporter. He's not a real supporter."
Then, Covington added ... "Donald Trump, you know, I talked to his family the other day, I know where his loyalty resides."
Speaking of Trump, we also asked CC whether the ex-prez would be attending the fight.
Remember, DT attended UFC 264 in July 2021 -- Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 -- where he dapped up Masvidal backstage.
"See, I can't give away that spoiler. I am the king of spoilers and I love giving away spoilers but you gotta tune into the Pay-Per-View March 4. You might just see the big man, you know, the guy that Makes America Great Again and the greatest president in American history."