Dana White Shares Gnarly Photos Of Kamaru Usman's Hand Surgery

Dana White shared some graphic photos of Kamaru Usman's open hand surgery on Monday -- and, WARNING, you better be done with breakfast before clicking on the pics!!

Usman had to head under the knife after he jacked up his hand in a sparring sesh just weeks before he beat Colby Covington at UFC 268 in November -- and the procedure was clearly no cakewalk.

You can see in the photos that White shared -- docs had to open up the top of Usman's right hand with some beefy utensils to repair the damage.

The before and after pics are gruesome -- they show docs cutting into the hand to fix it all up.

Despite the gnarly nature of the injury, White expressed optimism for a quick recovery -- saying in the caption that he'd see Usman "soon."

Play video content

As for Kamaru, he posted a video from the hospital bed Monday ... clearly showing he ain't going to let the operation hold him back too much.

No official word on when the Nigerian Nightmare will return to action ... but his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told us recently he'd like to see the fighter take on Leon Edwards next.