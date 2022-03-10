Jerry Jones Sued, Woman Reportedly Claims Cowboys Owner Is Her Father

A woman is suing Jerry Jones ... reportedly alleging the Dallas Cowboys owner is her father, and claiming that he paid a small fortune years ago to keep everything quiet.

The lawsuit was filed in a Dallas County court on March 3, records show. Documents in the case, however, have since been sealed.

ESPN says it obtained a copy of the lawsuit prior to its sealing ... and the outlet reports the woman, Alexandra Davis, alleged in the docs that Jones "courted" her mother, Cynthia Davis Spencer, in 1995.

Alexandra reportedly claims Jones pursued Davis Spencer while she worked in Little Rock, Arkansas for American Airlines ... and had Alexandra a short time later.

Documents reportedly show Jones, who's now 79 years old, denied he was the father ... but nonetheless paid Davis Spencer $375K "in exchange for confidentiality" when Alexandra was just a 1-year-old.

Alexandra also claimed in the docs, per ESPN, that Donald Jack, an Arkansas lawyer and Jones' friend, set up trusts for Alexandra and her mom to keep "Jones' paternity a secret."

ESPN reports that in her suit, Alexandra, now 25 years old and living in Washington D.C., is asking the court to recognize her as the NFL owner's daughter. She's also reportedly asking to be free of the agreement that she says Jones and her mom agreed to when she was an infant.

Alexandra reportedly said in the docs that she "has lived her life fatherless and in secret and in fear that if she should tell anyone who her father was, she and her mother would lose financial support, or worse."

"[Alexandra] has had to spend her entire life hiding and concealing who her real father is," Alexandra's attorney added in the lawsuit, according to ESPN. "Defendant Jones' only role in Plaintiff's life to date other than to shun her, has been to coerce her from ever disclosing his identity."

We reached out to both Alexandra's attorney and Jones' attorneys for comment ... but so far, no word back from either yet.