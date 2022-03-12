Comedian Jordan Carlos Says Joking About Ukraine is Fair Within Limits
Comedian Jordan Carlos We Can Joke About Ukraine ... But There are Limits
3/12/2022 12:50 AM PT
TMZ.com
Comedian Jordan Carlos sees no problem making jokes about the tragedy in Ukraine ... but he says there's a delicate balance, with some lines that cannot be crossed.
We got Jordan at LAX and asked about some jokes he made when a woman in the audience at one of his gigs brought up Ukraine.
Jordan made some jokes about some folks online who are obsessed with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky ... saying he's hot.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Jordan says comedy helps the audience escape the woes of the real world, so he indulged with a few Zelensky jokes.
Jordan says tackling sensitive subjects is the foundation of comedy, but acknowledges some comedians like Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have more license than most.