Comedian Jordan Carlos Says Joking About Ukraine is Fair Within Limits

Play video content TMZ.com

Comedian Jordan Carlos sees no problem making jokes about the tragedy in Ukraine ... but he says there's a delicate balance, with some lines that cannot be crossed.

We got Jordan at LAX and asked about some jokes he made when a woman in the audience at one of his gigs brought up Ukraine.

Jordan made some jokes about some folks online who are obsessed with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky ... saying he's hot.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jordan says comedy helps the audience escape the woes of the real world, so he indulged with a few Zelensky jokes.