Warren Moon Says Falcons Legit Threat To Land Deshaun Watson
3/16/2022 11:46 AM PT
Heads up, Matt Ryan ... Warren Moon tells TMZ Sports he believes the Falcons are a legit threat to land superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade this month.
"Atlanta is his hometown," the Houston Oilers legend said. "He's well-liked in that area, great organization and they could use a younger quarterback with fresh legs and everything."
Watson is on the verge of being shipped out of Houston -- and Atlanta has recently thrown its hat into the mix to try to score him in a trade.
Moon tells us he believes it's not just a ploy by the Falcons to drive up the price for the rival Saints and Panthers -- saying he thinks Watson has ties to ATL that shouldn't be ignored.
Notably, Moon says Warrick Dunn -- one of the Falcons' minority owners -- has a relationship with the former Clemson standout that could sway things.
"He put Deshaun in one of his houses [through his charity] many, many years ago," Moon said of Dunn. "So, there's a connection, a tie there with the Atlanta Falcons."
Proud to have Deshaun Watson and his family in our Homes for the Holidays family. Congratulations on the national championship! pic.twitter.com/h3sWAaqu0u— WarrickDunnCharities (@WDCharities) January 10, 2017 @WDCharities
The Texans are also reportedly considering trading Watson to the Browns, in addition to the Falcons, Saints and Panthers.
Of course, a deal is imminent after Deshaun and the Texans had a messy breakup following allegations that he was sexually inappropriate with multiple female massage therapists.
Last week, however, a grand jury decided Watson will not face criminal charges over the claims in Harris County, Texas ... which paved the way for the MVP-caliber quarterback to return to the gridiron.
Moon -- who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 -- tells us he doesn't think Watson will have any rust when he eventually suits up for his next team ... adding that he's happy the signal-caller will get to continue his career.
"I met him a number of years ago, he's a really first-class young man," Moon said. "Hopefully he gets back on the field sooner than later."
As for who Moon thinks will land Watson if the Falcons somehow don't ... watch the clip, he seems pretty sure another NFC South squad will get him.