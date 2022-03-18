Kyle Rittenhouse Trolls LeBron's 'Lemon Heads' Diss With Anti-Joe Biden Meme

It's been months since LeBron James shaded Kyle Rittenhouse for crying in a courtroom ... but he is clearly nowhere near ready to let it go, 'cause he trolled the Lakers star's diss while sharing an anti-Joe Biden meme Thursday.

The 19-year-old posted the short video on his Twitter page ... taking a shot at LeBron's famous "lemon heads" comment while going after Biden over America's high gas prices.

The meme featured footage of a tearful Rittenhouse from his day on the stand ... edited onto an arm holding a gas pump.

No, it’s not Lemon Heads.. it’s the burning hole in my pocket thanks to a Joe Biden presidency.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UpPvfHEjRv — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) March 18, 2022 @ThisIsKyleR

"No, it's not Lemon Heads ...," Rittenhouse captioned the video, jabbing at Lebron, "it's the burning hole in my pocket thanks to a Joe Biden presidency."

Rittenhouse went on to thank the "mememaster" who created the piece in another tweet for sending it his way.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021 @KingJames

You'll recall, LeBron blasted Rittenhouse back in November after he believed the teenager was fake-crying while on the stand during his murder trial.

"What tears?????" LeBron said after watching Rittenhouse's reaction in court. "I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court."

Rittenhouse -- who was eventually found not guilty on all charges -- has fired away at LBJ ever since ... saying in December "f***" him."