Celebrity Hair Flips -- Seas The Day!

Temperatures are rising, and it's all about the hair flip! Celebs like Gisele Bündchen, Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough are hitting the H2O, as they whip their hair back and forth.

These bikini babes are heating up, so what better way to simmer down and strut ya' stuff by soakin' and flippin'? How does one execute this trend you ask? The stars first set their selfie timer, pull all of their hair forward into the water, and then quickly whip it real good!