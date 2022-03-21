Demaryius Thomas Items Allegedly Stolen After Break-In At His GA Home

Several items that belonged to Demaryius Thomas -- including a jersey signed by Tom Brady -- were allegedly stolen after a break-in at the late football player's home earlier this month.

According to police documents, obtained by 95.5 WSB, several people broke into Thomas' Georgia home on March 13 -- just 3 months after the former NFL star died there.

In the docs, cops say Thomas' mother told them an ESPY award, a Brady autographed jersey, football memorabilia, a hyperbaric chamber, guns, cash and more were all taken in the incident.

A spokesperson for the Roswell Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports officers responded to Thomas' home after a family member had told them there were "several unauthorized individuals inside."

Cops say after questioning people at the home, three men -- 29-year-old Vashone Jones, 27-year-old Perfect Robinson and 30-year-old Malcom Daniels -- were arrested, and all later charged with criminal trespass.

In police documents, according to 95.5 WSB, cops say Jones told them that "he used to live at the home and helped Thomas with his medical issues" prior to his death. Jones allegedly told cops he still visited the place on weekends to check on it.

The outlet reported Thomas' mother, though, told police the home should have been empty and that they had changed the locks following Thomas' passing.

Police tell us Thomas' family members and reps met with them last week regarding items missing from the home following the arrests, adding "that theft investigation is still active and ongoing."