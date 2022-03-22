Kevin Porter Jr. Takes Hilarious Tumble ... During Rockets' Win Celebration

Play video content

Kevin Porter Jr. was way too hyped over Christian Wood's performance in the Rockets' wild win on Monday ... 'cause he got so excited, he completely ate it on the locker room floor!!

The game was nuts -- Houston came back from 23 points down on the Washington Wizards to win by 18 ... with Wood earning a career-high 39 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and going 8-9 from 3-point range in the process.

The Rockets' players showed love for the 26-year-old hooper after the 115-97 win ... by completely drenching him with water and cheering for their guy.

But, KPJ might've been just a tad too turnt -- stumbling to the carpet as the team went wild after the game.

Don't worry -- Porter was able to hop back up and rejoin the squad as they headed to the locker rooms ... but you can hear some guys busted out laughing in reaction to the fall.

The scene looked like an upset win during March Madness ... and it basically was -- the Rockets are now 18-54 with the dub, while the Wizards fall to 30-41.