Ex-NFL RB Mark Walton Arrested Again ... Accused Of Armed Robbery

Ex-NFL running back Mark Walton has been arrested again ... after cops say he helped rob a person at gunpoint in February.

According to police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb. 4 in Miami and demanded "everything."

In the docs, cops say there was a confrontation between the three, but claim Watson and his alleged accomplice made off with the person's Rolex. Cops say in the docs the robbery was captured on surveillance footage.

Police say they eventually arrested Walton on Tuesday after they obtained a search warrant to go through the home he was staying in.

Jail records show Walton was booked at 4:49 PM ET and is being held without bond. The records also show the 24-year-old was booked on a charge of robbery/armed/firearm or deadly weapon.

Play video content 2/1/21 TMZSports.com

Walton is certainly no stranger to run-ins with the law -- he's been arrested several times in the last few years, including last year when he was accused of exploding on employees at a Florida Pizza Hut.

Walton was also accused in 2019 of striking a pregnant woman, who told police in a 911 call, "My boyfriend beat me up."

Play video content NOVEMBER 2019

Walton was picked in the 4th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He later played for the Miami Dolphins, before he was cut over his legal troubles.