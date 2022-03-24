Bobby Wagner On His Next Team ... 'I Just Want To Win'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Bobby Wagner says he needs just one thing from his next team ... win games -- and do it ASAP.

The star linebacker -- who's been a coveted free agent since Seattle shockingly cut ties with him earlier this month -- told TMZ Sports out at LAX on Wednesday just before he visited with the Rams that getting W's was his top goal for his future team.

"I just want to win," Wagner said.

Of course, nobody's done more winning than the Rams in the last few months -- they earned a Super Bowl title and have crushed it in free agency.

When we asked Wagner about all of that -- the former Seahawk nodded his head and said, "Sounds good!"

Wagner has not publicly revealed a list of teams he's interested in or a deadline for potential decision -- but seems L.A. has a pretty good shot to land him.

Happy Birthday to #Seahawks LB @Bwagz



7x All-Pro

7x Pro-Bowl

2× NFL tackles leader

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

Super Bowl champion (XLVIII)pic.twitter.com/KdbMnNIvOH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 27, 2021 @NFL_DovKleiman

We also asked Wagner about the blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade on Wednesday -- the one where the Chiefs sent the star to Miami for a bunch of draft picks -- and he was clearly shocked by it.

"It's interesting to get rid of somebody that good," Wagner said. "So, they must have a reason."

Wagner, though, said he expected the Chiefs to be just fine -- adding, "They still have some ballers over there."

Maybe they can add one more in Wagner before free agency ends???