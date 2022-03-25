Golden Knights' Brett Howden Leaves Game on Stretcher After Scary Collision

Scary moment in the NHL -- Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden left Thursday night's game on a stretcher ... after colliding into the sideboards following a hit from the Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg.

The incident took place in the first period ... as Forsberg and Howden were both trying to secure the puck, but things went wrong.

In a video of the collision, Forsberg loses balance as he's trying to make a play ... and his momentum carries him into Howden, who then goes headfirst into the wall.

Stretcher out for Brett Howden after scary collision into the boards after a hit by Filip Forsberg. Hope he’ll be okay. #VegasBorn #Preds pic.twitter.com/7OxJxLMDJN — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) March 25, 2022 @PuckReportNHL

Forsberg's teammates had a front-row seat to see it all unfold ... and their faces told the story of just how scary the wreck was.

Officials did not penalize Filip over the play ... as the whole thing appeared to be unintentional.

Forsberg immediately sprang to his feet to check on Howden ... as players and fans in the arena expressed the same concern.

Emergency personnel managed to get to Howden quickly ... putting the 23-year-old on a stretcher. He was taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The good news -- Howden appeared to be responsive following the hit ... raising one of his arms as he left the ice.

He is reportedly in stable condition.