New Orleans Pelicans, Saints Deliver Supplies For Tornado Relief

Play video content Twitter/New Orleans Pelicans/New Orleans Saints

Players from the New Orleans Pelicans and Saints are helping their city after powerful tornados slammed the community this week ... by delivering tons of supplies to a relief fund.

The Orleans area was hit hard on Tuesday night with storms that produced horrifying tornadoes -- some with wind speeds of 136 to 165 mph.

The dangerous tornadoes left one person dead, several injured and extensive damage in its path.

At least 1 person is dead and many are injured after this tornado ripped through New Orleans last night. A breakout of 40 tornados tore through TX, LA and Mississippi.#NewOrleansTornado pic.twitter.com/KfzxUtJSTm — Josh Helmuth KRDO (@Jhelmuth) March 23, 2022 @Jhelmuth

The Pelicans and Saints announced they would come together and host a donation drive at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for the victims of the devastating storms.

You can see Tanoh Kpassagnon -- defensive end of the Saints -- and Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall and Herbert Jones of the Pelicans carry huge bins of supplies to the event.

Former Saints QB Drew Brees -- who has donated millions to the state of Louisiana -- was heartbroken over the destruction ... and asked everyone for their prayers.

"Praying for everyone affected by last night’s tornado through Texas and Louisiana," the 43-year-old said on Wednesday via IG.

"May God watch over our city, first responders, and those suffering. May we all come together to support each other during this time."