Kim Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting with Kanye West, 'We'll Always Be Family'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will always be family ... so says Kim, despite any hard feelings stemming from their rocky divorce.

The SKIMS founder opened up about co-parenting with Kanye on ABC ... saying, "When it comes to family, Kanye and I will always be family." Kim added, "At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad, and they do."

Kim and Kanye have 4 kids -- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. KK says, she's really open and honest with her kids ... adding the oldest two understand what's going on between her and Kanye, but the little ones don't.

As you know, Kanye and Kim's divorce has been far from smooth sailing ... Ye has even gotten suspended from Instagram for lashing out against Kim, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, and a slew of others.

As far as how Kim has dealt with Kanye's public attacks, she says ... "You wanna take the high road, and sometimes it's hard, but I think that at the end of the day everyone has their own way of communicating".

"I've always been like a champion of him speaking his truth, and I would always want that."

TMZ broke the story ... Kim filed for divorce back in February 2021 and she's now in what looks like a serious relationship with Pete Davidson.