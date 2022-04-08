Ex-NBA Star Jamal Crawford Breaks Camera Shooting Around On TNT Set

Jamal Crawford missed some key shots over his amazing NBA career -- but none was more expensive than the one he bricked on the set of "Inside the NBA" on Thursday night ...

While shooting around on the show with Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade ... the three-time Sixth Man of the Year accidentally broke a camera when his ball ricocheted off the rim and crashed into a pricey piece of equipment.

In video from the broadcast, you can see Crawford's ball hit the camera's lens head-on -- causing the glass to shatter everywhere.

The crew had a shootout and @JCrossover broke one of the cameras 😬 pic.twitter.com/5FNfhPymkD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 8, 2022 @NBAonTNT

D-Wade couldn't believe what he saw at the time of the accident ... and Shaq immediately pointed toward Crawford to tell on who was responsible for the damage.

Wade, though, joked Shaq shouldn't have done that -- yelling, "Snitches get stitches!"