Darren Waller Looking For 'Special Year' From Raiders After Davante Adams Trade

Darren Waller is clearly buying the hype around the Raiders following the team's trade for Davante Adams ... telling TMZ Sports he's looking for Vegas to have a "special year" this season.

We got Waller out at LAX earlier this week -- just about a month after the Raiders landed Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Packers -- and the star TE sure sounded fired up for his team heading into 2022.

Waller said he believed the Raiders are "going to be a really good team" following the Adams acquisition -- and then told fans to expect something "special."

Looks like Derek Carr & Davante Adams finally hit the practice field 👀 pic.twitter.com/ANibFUamRX — Austin Boyd (@austincjboyd) April 4, 2022 @austincjboyd

"It feels like it has the makings of a special year," Waller said. "For sure."

We also asked Waller about his quarterback and the criticism that he faces ... and Darren says he's paying no attention to the Derek Carr haters.

In fact, Darren told us he loves playing with the veteran signal-caller -- adding, "He's a great player."