UFC Star Marlon 'Chito' Vera Guarantees Rob Font KO, Then I Need A Title Shot

Play video content TMZSports.com

UFC star Marlon "Chito" Vera guarantees he's going to knockout Rob Font in their main event match on April 30 ... and then, after that, the brash fighter says he has his sights set on a title shot -- something he feels he would have earned by then.

TMZ Sports spoke to the 29-year-old at Churchill Boxing Club in Santa Monica as he was preparing for his upcoming fight against 34-year-old Font ... and he said he's excited for the opportunity to prove himself.

"I'm happy for the opportunity, and feel that my time is coming," Vera said. "Everything is getting together, and it's about time before I get a title shot."

We asked Chito if he thinks the winner of his match -- which pits two of the best fighters in UFC's Bantamweight division against each other -- will receive a title shot ... and he told us it's possible, depending on how their fight ends.

"I think if somebody makes something cool," Vera said, "something flashy, and I feel the way I've been coming my last couple of wins, if I finish him the way I expecting to finish him, I'ma get a title shot."

"I'ma finish him 100%!!"

We also asked the Ecuadorian fighter if he'll be paying attention to who wins the fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling -- and he told us, absolutely, and that he's down to fight the winner -- if the UFC made it happen, of course.

"I would love to," Vera said. "I would say what the UFC say. At the end of the day, it's how things are, how you made it happen and the fans also get involved. I'm a guy who brings it and I'm a guy that has never been in a bad fight so I think my time is coming."

As for Jose Aldo, the man who put Chito down in December of 2020, Vera told us he would fight Jose in a rematch tomorrow, if it meant he could get his hands on him.

"I would f***ing fight Aldo tomorrow," Vera said. "Just because the way the fight went. Just because he declined to fight me five rounds. People don't know that. December 19 we fought. They offered us a spot, December 5, in the beginning of the month, he declined it because he didn't have enough time to cut weight. I guess he's a fat f***, but it is what it is."

Vera tells us he learned a lot from his loss against Aldo, but he wants a 5-rounder with Jose tomorrow, but this time around he promises "to put him down."

"I learned a lot from it, I took experience from it, but I just ran out of time. But, props on him. He was able to hold me down in that position. It is what it is. I don't put excuses, never. So, if we met him again, I'm stopping him."

Finally, Vera tells us he's willing to give Sean O'Malley (who suffered his only loss to Chito) a rematch, but the grudge match between the two never happened 'cause of failed communication.

"The UFC already called me last July, 'Hey, you wanna fight O'Malley in the McGregor card?'" "I said 'cool,' but I say, 'my coach actually say this,' 'don't say nothing. Have them call him first and you will see what happen.'" "They never called back so it's not up to me."