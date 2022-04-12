Kim Kardashian Says She Wants Kanye West to Be Happy with GF Chaney Jones

Play video content Not Skinny But Not Fat

Kim Kardashian just wants Kanye West to be happy ... and believes his new GF is a great thing in his life so long as he's enjoying his time with her.

Kim spilled a ton of details about her life on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat Podcast" Tuesday -- everything from Pete, her family, her businesses and where she stands with Kanye.

Kim says while she and Kanye don't communicate much now -- she knows that'll change in the future and at some point, they'll have a healthy relationship. Interestingly enough, Kim also talks about Kanye's girlfriend, Chaney Jones ... who has been dubbed a Kim look-alike.

You can tell Kim's genuine when she says she just wants Kanye to be happy in his life -- and it appears Jones does that for him. What's more, she says the look-alike comparisons haven't bothered her in the slightest ... and it's what he's into.

As for her fans who might feel they need to take a side in the Kim vs. Kanye situation -- Kim puts the kibosh on that as well, saying you can have equal love for both.

Kim also talked about the first time she and Pete locked lips on the set of "Saturday Night Live," revealing there was definitely a spark there that didn't -- and still hasn't -- gone away.