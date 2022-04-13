Suspected Brooklyn Subway Shooter Taken Into Custody

Frank James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting, has been taken into custody ... according to law enforcement sources.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... James was arrested in the East Village Wednesday. Clips from the arrest show squads of cop cars surrounding the area as they load him into the back of their vehicle.

As you know, upwards of 30 people were treated for injuries Tuesday after the bloody aftermath in Brooklyn. There were also reports of smoke inhalation ... as the shooter appears to have used a flashbang of some kind to obscure people's vision.

Zack Dahnan, the 21-year old security camera installer who first spotted the suspected subway shooter in the East Village, is holding an impromptu press conference on 1st Avenue. He says news of the presser left him unable to sleep. pic.twitter.com/5j3DrFqnMx — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) April 13, 2022 @jangelooff

A man named Zack Tahhan, who was working in the area where James was caught, says he recognized the suspect from news reports and called the cops ... who made the arrest.

James' YouTube page has been unearthed over the past 24 hours, and the clips are alarming ... including James going on rants left and right and one video labeled "STOP ONE COMPLETE," where it looks like James says "you oughta die."

He seems quite agitated by the state of affairs in 2022 ... and he invokes violent language to talk about much of it.

Fortunately, no fatalities yet, and none are expected. NYC Mayor Adams called for a national response to gun violence as a result of the shooting. He also said there'd be changes on the city level -- including more officers in the subway.